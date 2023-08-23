INDECOM probing shooting of man by cop during quarrel in Spanish Town

The Independent Commission of Investigations is probing the shooting of a motorist by a policeman during a dispute along Brunswick Avenue in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Tuesday evening.

It is reported that about 6:30 p.m. the man and another motorist were involved in a crash along the roadway.

It is further reported that a passing motorist, who turned out to be a plainclothes policeman, made inquiries about the accident and subsequently encouraged them to take their vehicles off the road.

The crash caused a pileup along the heavily-traffic road.

An argument reportedly developed between the cop and the man, which got heated.

It alleged that the man touched a gun on his waist.

He was shot by the policeman.

The injured man was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.

- Rasbert Turner

