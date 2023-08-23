INDECOM probing shooting of man by cop during quarrel in Spanish Town
The Independent Commission of Investigations is probing the shooting of a motorist by a policeman during a dispute along Brunswick Avenue in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Tuesday evening.
It is reported that about 6:30 p.m. the man and another motorist were involved in a crash along the roadway.
It is further reported that a passing motorist, who turned out to be a plainclothes policeman, made inquiries about the accident and subsequently encouraged them to take their vehicles off the road.
The crash caused a pileup along the heavily-traffic road.
An argument reportedly developed between the cop and the man, which got heated.
It alleged that the man touched a gun on his waist.
He was shot by the policeman.
The injured man was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.
- Rasbert Turner
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.