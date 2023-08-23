JAS Electoral Review Committee named

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining Floyd Green has announced the establishment of an independent Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) Electoral Review Committee.

Last month, the minister met with the executive of the JAS, and it was agreed that an independent committee would be put in place.

The committee will review the processes involved in conducting the annual general meeting and the election process, to ensure a seamless transition of leadership. It will be chaired by attorney-at-law Donahue Martin, with other members to include Deputy Director of Elections Gladstone Brown, agriculturalist Hydel Brown and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining’s chief technical director, Courtney Cole, and Senior Legal Officer Marsha Locke.

A ministry release noted that this membership will ensure that the review process will adhere to the highest standards of credibility and fairness, utilising the Constitution and the JAS Incorporation Act as guides.

“I am looking forward to the recommendations of the committee. The JAS is a critical organisation for agriculture and the farmers, and as such, the ministry will do all in its power to ensure that the JAS can effectively and efficiently function,” Green assured.