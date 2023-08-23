Leave approved for 1,500 teachers

All teachers who applied for eight months' leave have been granted approval by the Ministry of Education and Youth.

Teachers are entitled to four months' leave with pay for every five years of service.

In her address to delegates attending the 59th annual Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) conference at Royalton Negril Resort and Spa in Westmoreland on Wednesday, Portfolio Minister, Fayval Williams, said leave approval is an issue that has dogged the education sector for years.

She pointed out that eligible teachers are sometimes denied leave.

“They continue to teach and they lose the benefits, meaning there is no further accrual to them for that. Well, this year, for the first time, all teachers who applied for their eight months' leave were granted approval, and we believe that is a big deal,” Williams said.

The education minister disclosed that 1,500 teachers were approved.

“Obviously, your leave creates a void in our schools, one that is difficult to fill given the short-term nature of the position.

“But as you know, we have a facility approved by the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service in which teachers going off on their four months' or eight months' leave can choose to be their own replacement and, of course, not only will you be paid for your vacation but you will also be paid for the engagement at your current remuneration,” Williams stated.

