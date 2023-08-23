Man involved in domestic dispute killed by licensed firearm holder

The Elleston Road police are probing the fatal shooting of a man by a licensed firearm holder who reportedly intervened during a domestic dispute.

The incident occurred at a business establishment along Windward Road in Kingston

The shooter has since been questioned by the police.

The deceased has been identified as Dwayne Williams, 41, of a Gillian Avenue, Kingston 2 address.

The Elleston Road police say that about 6:35 p.m. Williams and his girlfriend had an argument which became physical.

The police say Williams allegedly pulled a ratchet knife and attempted to inflict wounds to the woman.

That was when the licensed firearm holder opened fire, hitting Williams.

The Gleaner understands Williams was shot several times.

Williams was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

-Andre Williams

