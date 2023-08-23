MBJ Airports Limited affirms commitment to optimum safety

THE MANAGEMENT team of MBJ Airports Limited, operators of Sangster International Airport (SIA), has addressed the recent temporary closure of the runway due to construction-related activities. The decision had been made within the framework of their Safety Management Systems, designed to prioritise the safety of all operations.

As is the norm in the aviation industry, steps have already been taken to conduct a thorough review of the circumstances. MBJ Limited has given the assurance that the safety of all passengers, airlines, and stakeholders involved in airport operations remains their utmost priority. They have expressed their appreciation for the understanding and patience of all stakeholders. MBJ’s safety systems and procedures have maintained a flawless record of runway safety.

MBJ Limited has expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport for their vigilance, commitment and concern for the aviation industry’s welfare. They thanked their airline partners, some of whom resumed operations on the same afternoon when the issue was resolved, demonstrating their commitment to the success of operations at MBJ and to Jamaica. They acknowledged the exceptional coordination efforts of key stakeholders in the tourism industry, particularly the Jamaica Tourist Board and members of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association, whose collaboration played a pivotal role in minimising disruptions.

MBJ announced that the runway extension project has reached a major milestone, as the extended runway is now open and operational. With the introduction of a Runway End Safety Area at both ends of the runway, this further enhances the safety of aircraft operations at SIA.

For the past two decades, MBJ Airports Limited has consistently invested in SIA’s development. During the pandemic, their commitment to airport improvement and expansion continued with the expansion of the departures area. Currently, they are implementing transformative projects as part of their significant investment programme. These projects encompass a comprehensive upgrade and expansion of the check-in area, outbound security, immigration hall, and landside roads. The redevelopment aims to enhance throughput, increase parking capacity, and further elevate the passenger experience.

“Sangster International Airport stands as the gateway to Jamaica and a cornerstone of the nation’s infrastructure. The airport continues to be a recognised leader in the Caribbean,” stated Shane Munroe, CEO of MBJ Airports Limited. “We remain dedicated to maintaining this reputation by continually investing in facilities and advancing the quality of the passenger experience. By working collectively, we are confident that we will overcome challenges and create an even more robust, secure, and welcoming aviation ecosystem for all.”