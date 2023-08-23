NWA to begin repair work on roads in Trelawny

The National Works Agency (NWA) is to begin repair work on two well-traversed roadways in Trelawny.

This was disclosed by community relations officer at the NWA's Western Office, Janel Ricketts, who informed JIS News about the upcoming projects in the parish.

She noted the agency will be commencing work on the Wakefield to Friendship Road in Trelawny, starting August 25.

The NWA will be targeting the section of road between Wakefield Square and the Wakefield Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Work will be done at a cost of some $19 million for repairs to the 500-metre stretch of road.

The expected duration of the project is six weeks and will be executed by OW Construction.

“The project involves drain cleaning, bushing, rehabilitative works in terms of reshaping and asphalting the road surface, concrete works, raising of manholes as well as the installation of a culvert, catch basin and V drains,” Ricketts outlined.

She further informed JIS News that the Clark's Town to Kinloss roadway will also be rehabilitated in short order.

Repair to the 400-metre stretch of roadway will be done at a cost of $19.8 million and will be done over the course of six weeks. It will also be undertaken by OW Construction.

The scope of work on the project will consist of hot mix patching and repair, as well as drain cleaning, V and cross drains will be constructed, random rubble and head walls will also be erected.

Both projects are being undertaken under the agency's thrust to repair scoured and damaged roadways islandwide.

