Officer Cadets encouraged to serve with integrity

Governor General Sir Patrick Allen is calling on Officer Cadets, who have completed the Initial Officers’ Training Programme (IOTP), to carry out their duties with integrity.

Speaking at the Initial Officers’ Training Programme Commissioning Parade held on Friday, August 18 at Up Park Camp, St Andrew, the governor general said that as leaders, their mission must extend “beyond issuing orders”.

“It is about inspiring and empowering those around you. Lead them by example, and instil in your team a sense of purpose, camaraderie, and pride in their service,” he said.

The IOTP provides basic military officer training to Officer Cadets and their equivalents from law enforcement and uniformed services.

The programme falls within the tactical level of the Professional Military Education framework of armed forces.

IOTP prepares Officer Cadets to function effectively at a level demanded of a Military Officer on first appointment.

It also focuses on basic military competencies, junior officer qualities, and broader academic development.

The governor general further stated that leadership demands building trust and respect from those being led, while adding that “your integrity must never be compromised”.

“Your words and actions will echo throughout your career, and every decision you make will have far-reaching consequences. Embrace change with an open mind, for it is through adaptation that we strive, with continuous learning, innovation and flexibility,” he said.

Among those present at the event were Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Rear Admiral Antonette Wemyss-Gorman; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang; members of the diplomatic corps and other dignitaries.