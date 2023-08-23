Samuda heads to 7th Assembly of the Global Environment Facility

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator Matthew Samuda, will lead Jamaica’s delegation to the 7th Assembly of the Global Environment Facility (GEF) in Vancouver, Canada.

The 7th GEF Assembly will be held under the theme ‘Healthy Planet, Healthy People’ from August 22-26 . It is expected that the GEF Fund will be launched at the meeting of the Assembly.

“Jamaica would like to express its appreciation to the GEF, under the stewardship of the current chief executive officer and chairman, Mr Carlos Manuel Rodriquez, for the continued commitment and support to this Government and people in the pursuit of environmental sustainability and by extension sustainable development. We welcome the funding provided under the GEF 8 replenishment and look forward to the effective and timely implementation of the decisions that will be adopted at this 7th session of the GEF Assembly,” Minister Samuda said.

A ministry release notes that in addition to the meeting of the Assembly, the agenda will include:

High-level roundtables; Youth Leaders Learning Exchange; Indigenous and Local Knowledge featuring case study presentations and follow-up discussions on the Arctic and Amazon focus on food and natural systems; Partnership Forum during which non-state actors will have the opportunity to articulate their rights and interests, share their experiences and communicate their aspirations in relation to the GEF’s mission. Also on the agenda are side events and field visits to environmental activities close to Vancouver.

The Assembly is the governing body of the GEF that includes representatives of all 185 member countries and is responsible for reviewing and evaluating the GEF’s general policies, operations, and membership.