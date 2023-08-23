St Elizabeth farmer accused of buggering 4-y-o relative

The St Elizabeth police have arrested and charged a 26-year-old farmer for alleged buggery of a four-year-old relative.

The offence was reportedly committed on July 22.

The police say they have ensured that appropriate measures are in place to support the victim.

“The well-being of the affected child remains a top priority, as counselling has been arranged to provide support and assistance during this difficult time”, said Acting Superintendent Coleridge Minto.

He said the Community Safety and Security officers have also extended their services to offer additional support to the affected community.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The perpetrator is scheduled to make a court appearance at the Santa Cruz Parish Court today.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.