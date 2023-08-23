St Elizabeth farmer charged for allegedly pulling gun on police

A St Elizabeth farmer has been charged for allegedly pulling a gun on a police team on March 5.

Chrisford Campbell, also known as 'Chris,' 25, of Pedro Cross district, St Elizabeth, is charged with assault at common law and possession of prohibited weapon.

The police say about 2:40 a.m., Campbell was seen at a Treasure Beach night club showing a firearm to friends. The police were notified and officers arrived at the scene.

Campbell fled upon seeing the police and a pursuit ensued.

During the chase Campbell allegedly stopped and pulled a firearm from his waistband, aimed it at the police, who retreated, then escaped.

Campbell was apprehended during a police operation on August 19. He was subsequently charged on Sunday.

