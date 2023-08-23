We still have bright teachers in Jamaica – Williams

Education Minister Fayval Williams is rejecting claims that the best and brightest teachers are among those who are leaving Jamaica's education sector for better-paying jobs overseas.

Addressing a question-and-answer session during today's third and final day of the Jamaica Teachers' Association's (JTA) 59th annual conference at the Royalton Negril Resorts and Spa in Negril, Westmoreland, Williams said that educators should not latch onto the popular narrative that Jamaica is suffering a 'brain drain' because of trained teachers seeking employment in other countries.

“With regard to the teacher migration, I don't know that I accept that it is the brightest minds who are leaving, because I know that there are many bright minds within this room today. So let us not get caught up in the rhetoric that is going around. There are many bright teachers in Jamaica as well,” Williams told the educators at the session.

Concerns have been raised since 2020 that the issue of teachers migrating overseas may result in Jamaica's school system being deprived of talented educators, with salaries and benefits being the primary reasons cited for their departure.

Last August, Prime Minister Andrew Holness identified teacher migration as a threat to Jamaica's ability to deliver quality education.

On August 16 this year, the Ministry of Education reported that 427 teachers have resigned from the local education sector since January this year, compared to 1,538 teachers who resigned between January and September last year.

But, speaking on the issue of educators' salaries, Williams stressed that it is the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service which is responsible for handling that matter.

“Of course, from the Ministry of Education and Youth, we will provide whatever support is needed, [including] data and information to ensure that for the issues you bring to the table, we have some resolution,” said Williams.

- Christopher Thomas

