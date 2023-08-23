Westmoreland man charged for shooting cop at club
The police in Westmoreland have charged a man in connection with the shooting of a cop earlier this month.
Steven Tyghter, otherwise called 'Whiteman', of Delveland district in Little London, is charged with shooting with intent, possession of a prohibited weapon, and unauthorised possession of ammunition.
The incident happened at a club on Sunday, August 06.
Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar police are that about 4:30 a.m., Tyghter and another man opened gunfire at the cop, hitting him.
The policeman was taken to hospital, where he was admitted.
Tyghter was arrested on Thursday, August 17, during a police operation.
He was later charged on Friday, August 19.
