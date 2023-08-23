Westmoreland man charged for shooting cop at club

The police in Westmoreland have charged a man in connection with the shooting of a cop earlier this month.

Steven Tyghter, otherwise called 'Whiteman', of Delveland district in Little London, is charged with shooting with intent, possession of a prohibited weapon, and unauthorised possession of ammunition.

The incident happened at a club on Sunday, August 06.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar police are that about 4:30 a.m., Tyghter and another man opened gunfire at the cop, hitting him.

The policeman was taken to hospital, where he was admitted.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Tyghter was arrested on Thursday, August 17, during a police operation.

He was later charged on Friday, August 19.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.