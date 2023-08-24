19-y-o charged for alleged rape of 14-y-o Westmoreland girl

A 19-year-old Westmoreland man was on Wednesday charged for the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl at knife point.

Richard McIntosh was charged with rape, assault at common-law, grievous sexual assault and unlawful detention with intent to have sexual intercourse.

The police say the alleged attack happened on the afternoon of Saturday, July 15.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar police are that about 3 p.m., the young girl was pulled into a yard by McIntosh and a knife was held at her throat while he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

A report was made to the police.

On Sunday, July 16, McIntosh was arrested during a police operation.

On Wednesday, August 23 was pointed out on a video identification parade and was later charged.

His court date is being finalised.

