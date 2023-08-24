Corporate Hands | Bellevue Hospital collaborates with Eunoia to exhibit clients’ artwork at ‘Mind Art’

Dominic Drysdale (centre), a former client of the Bellevue Hospital, shows off one of his drawings to (from left) Bellevue Hospital’s Jhnell Reid-Bowen, occupational therapy manager; Dr Diana Thorburn, board chairman and Suzette Buchanan, CEO; and Deborah Gordon, Eunoia founder and Miss Universe Jamaica 2023 second runner-up. They were in attendance at Mind Art – an exhibition put on to showcase past and present clients’ artwork in Oo Park at the Bellevue Hospital in Kingston. The event raised funds to support the hospital’s Occupational Therapy Department, which engages residents in creative and routine activities as part of their psychiatric care.