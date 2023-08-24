JDF on search mission for missing Clarendon fishermen

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) is reporting that it is currently engaged in a search and rescue operation to locate missing Clarendon fishermen Denroy Morgan and Hillroy Reid.

The men have been missing since Wednesday, August 16.

It is reported that Morgan and Reid left Rocky Point in Clarendon on Monday, August 14 to go crab hunting in Manatee Bay.

When they did not return by the stipulated time on Wednesday, August 16, a family member alerted the Lionel Town police and a search ensued.

The JDF says over the past several days it has deployed aircraft and patrol vessels from its air wing and the coast guard in an extensive search for the missing fishermen and their vessel.

To date, nothing has been found.

The JDF is urging fisherfolk and residents traversing the seas, cays and points offshore Jamaica to be on the lookout for the missing men and their vessel and provide any information they might have to its tipline at (876) 837-8888 or the police emergency number 119.

