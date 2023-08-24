Job bank for teachers to open on August 27

The Ministry of Education and Youth has launched a job bank portal to streamline the process of finding teachers and teaching jobs.

Speaking during the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) 59th Annual Conference at Royalton Negril Resort and Spa in Westmoreland on Wednesday, portfolio minister Fayval Williams said it costs a significant sum for schools to advertise vacancies.

These are generally advertised in newspapers and online.

With the portal, teachers and principals will be able to search and apply for job openings, post their résumés, create a profile to advertise themselves to potential employers, and get an idea of the job requirements and remuneration.

“We had to create this platform so those seeking jobs could meet up easily [and] seamlessly with the schools that are looking, whether it be short-term or longer-term positions,” Minister Williams said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The job bank will allow school administrators to post jobs, search for potential candidates, view résumés, shortlist applicants and communicate with potential candidates.

“I do know, as well, that within the profession, there is movement, and I do know that there are persons outside of it who want to better navigate and know where the positions are,” Williams stated.

Email alerts are sent to schools when potential candidates apply for a post and school administrators can also send messages, which are delivered in real time, to potential candidates whose profiles they have viewed.

Prospective candidates and school administrators can begin accessing the portal at https://jobs.moey.gov.jm/ on August 27.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.