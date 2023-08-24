Maths and English CXC pass rates improved in 2023

More students received passing grades in this year's Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Mathematics and English language exams when compared to 2022.

This is based on data released by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) today on the performance of students in the May/June 2023 exams.

Representing the highest past rate since 2021, some 43 per cent of students received a passing grade for mathematics.

This was an increase of six per cent when compared to last year.

Meanwhile, 78 per cent of students who sat English A received grades one to three, a seven per cent increase.

CXC director of operations, Dr Nicole Manning, presented the results at a ceremony hosted in St Kitts and Nevis on Thursday.

Pass rates for other subjects:

Caribbean History- 72%

French- 59 %

Human and Social Biology- 71 %

Biology - 74%

Chemistry - 66%

Physics - 62%

Principles of Accounts - 72%

Social Studies-54%

Spanish- 54%

“Generally, the candidates did better overall, but there is still attention that needs to be placed on particular subjects,” Mannings said.

On the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) side, there were high pass rates in the core subjects of Caribbean Studies and Communication Studies, representing an increase over the last year.

Some 97 percent of students who sat Caribbean Studies earned grades one to five, and 94 percent of students received a passing grade for Communication Studies.

Here's how students performed in other subjects:

French Unit 1- 95%

French Unit 2- 99%

Information Technology Unit 1- 94%

Information Technology Unit 2- 96%

Green Engineering Unit 1- 99%

Green Engineering Unit 2- 98%

History Unit 1 -90%

History Unit 2- 87%

Pure Mathematics Unit 1- 93%

Pure Mathematics- 91%

CXC results will be released to students later today.

