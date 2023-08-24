No firearms allowed at Chris Brown concert; FLA makes provisions for storage at its headquarters on Sunday

Licensed firearm holders who will be attending the Chris Brown Concert at the National Stadium in St Andrew on Sunday, August 27 are being advised that provisions have been made at the offices of the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) on Old Hope Road in St Andrew for the safekeeping of their firearms while the concert is in session.

The FLA will start receiving firearms at 2:00 p.m. on the day of the concert. The facility will remain open until the end of the concert.

Licensed firearm holders are being further advised that no facility for the storage of firearms will be provided at the National Stadium, as the practice of contracting private security firms to store weapons in armoured vehicles has been rendered illegal by the New Firearms Act (2018).

In addition, no provisions will be made at the Stadium Police or any other police station in the surrounding area for the storage of firearms.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.