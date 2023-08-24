NWA, JPS finalise agreement for streetlight upgrade and takeover

The National Works Agency (NWA) and the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) have formalised an agreement for the repair of streetlights across Jamaica.

In a statement, the NWA says the signing of the contract marks the official transfer of ownership and responsibility for all street lighting infrastructure owned by the Government to the light and power company.

The agreement covers current and future lighting infrastructure.

Among the areas where work is to be undertaken is the Elegant Corridor in St James.

The NWA notes that sections of the roadway, from the Lilliput main road to the roundabout at the Sangster International Airport, have been without sufficient lighting for several months.

This is due, in part, to damage resulting from motor vehicles colliding with some of the utility poles in the area, it said.

Acting Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stacy-Ann Delevante, explains that, under the agreement, a number of other areas will also be targeted for rehabilitation.

These include Liguanea to Musgrave Road, Harbour View, Dunrobin to Molynes Road, Michael Manley Boulevard, among others, in the Corporate Area, which also have issues with insufficient lighting.

