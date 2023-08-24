Release of CSEC results delayed

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) is advising candidates that the release of preliminary results of this year's Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations will be delayed and therefore results will be available at 12:00 midnight (AST) and not 6:00 pm (AST) as initially scheduled.

“Further updates will be issued via our official website and social media pages,” CXC said in a statement today.

Preliminary results of Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC) will be available at 6:00 pm (AST) as scheduled.

Candidates can access their results at https://www.cxc.org/student-results.

Candidates who may have questions about their grades, may submit requests for reviews and/or queries. The deadline for submission of requests for reviews or queries is Friday, September 22, 2023. Further details can be found online at CXC's official social media pages.

CXC will operate a Helpdesk service between the hours of 6:00 pm and 10:00 pm (AST) on August 24, to provide support to candidates accessing their results.

CAPE and CCSLC candidates who require assistance, may contact the Helpdesk in Barbados at 1-246-227-1800 or in Jamaica at 1-876-630-5200, selecting menu option 0 when prompted by the recording.

“CXC apologises for this inconvenience and wishes to assure CSEC candidates that the team is working assiduously to provide their preliminary results as soon as possible,” said the regional body.

