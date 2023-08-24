Section of Eastwood Park Road to be closed for repairs

A section of the heavily-used Eastwood Park Road in St Andrew will be closed this weekend for repairs.

The National Works Agency (NWA) says the closure, which will commence at midnight on Friday, August 25, will be between the intersections with Burlington Avenue and Red Hills Road.

The roadway is scheduled to be reopened on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 5 p.m.

Acting Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stacy-Ann Delevante says that the stretch of road is being closed to facilitate pavement repair works.

She says the roadway will be milled to remove the damaged surface and repaved with asphaltic concrete.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

During the closure, motorists are advised to use alternative routes to access their destinations.

Motorists are also being urged to exercise caution during the period of closure and to obey the instructions of posted warning signs.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.