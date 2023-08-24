St Ann farmer charged with rape of teen girl

A thirty-year-old farmer of St D'Acre in St Ann has been charged with the rape of a teenage girl in his community on Friday, August 18.

Police reports are that about 9:40 p.m., the teen was in a vehicle occupied by the accused engaging in a conversation.

It is alleged that he then forced himself on the teen and sexually assaulted her. A report was made to the police and an investigation was launched.

The farmer was subsequently arrested and charged with rape.

