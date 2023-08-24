St Elizabeth man accused of buggering 4-y-o relative remanded

The 26-year-old St Elizabeth man charged with buggery in relation to a four-year-old relative was remanded when he appeared before the parish court at Santa Cruz on Wednesday.

The accused farmer was ordered to return to court on Monday, September 11.

The offence was reportedly committed on July 22.

He was charged following an investigation by the police.

