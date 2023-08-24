St Mary taxi operator charged with murder of fellow cabbie

St Mary taxi operator Barrington Matthews Jr has been charged for the chopping death of another cabbie who he confronted about the alleged sexual assault of a teen girl.

Matthews Jr is being accused of the murder of 34-year-old Negus DaCosta of Oxford district, St Mary, on August 16.

Matthews Jr, who is from Boggogee in Jacks River, is to appear in court.

The police report that about 4:10 p.m. on the day in question the accused and other relatives boarded a Toyota Probox motor vehicle and went to Oracabessa where he confronted DaCosta who was accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl.

It is alleged that DaCosta fled in a motor car and was chased by Matthews Jr. and his relatives.

The police say the car chase ended in Eden Park in Jacks River where an altercation developed between Matthews and DaCosta, during which DaCosta was chopped.

The police were summoned and the injured man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Matthews Jr. was subsequently arrested and charged with murder following a question-and-answer session.

The police are seeking the other suspects involved in the incident.

Investigations continue.

