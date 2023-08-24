St Thomas man accused of attempting to kill girlfriend charged

St Thomas resident 20-year-old Mario Lewis has been charged for the stabbing of his girlfriend during an argument about infidelity.

Lewis, otherwise called 'Gizmo', of Winchester district in Golden Grove, was charged on Wednesday with wounding with intent.

A date is to be set for him to appear in court.

The Golden Grove police report that 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, Lewis and his girlfriend were at his home when an argument developed between them about infidelity.

The police say a struggle ensued and Lewis allegedly used a knife to inflict a stab wound to the woman's neck.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

She was taken to hospital, where she was admitted in stable condition.

The police say Lewis was apprehended on Saturday, August 19 in Winchester district, St Thomas and was later charged on Wednesday, August 23.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.