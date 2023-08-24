State Minister Frank Witter and his driver injured in Manchester crash

Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining Frank Witter and his driver were injured in a motor vehicle crash in Porus, Manchester last night.

They were taken to hospital for treatment and later released.

Details of the crash are not known at this time.

More to come.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.