Two porters charged for alleged rape of female patient

Two porters at a medical facility in St Catherine have been charged for the alleged sexual assault of a female patient.

Shemar Edwards, 20, otherwise called 'Usher', of Clifton in Bernard Lodge, Portmore, and 31-year-old Corey Orr, otherwise called 'Shortman', of Gravel Heights in Spanish Town, are charged with rape and grievous sexual assault.

The police say the alleged attack occurred on the night of Friday, August 18.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that about 8 p.m., the female patient went to a vending machine to make a purchase.

On her way back to the ward, Edwards reportedly led her to another area of the facility.

Both men allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.

In addition, it is reported that Orr raped her.

The woman reported the incident to a nurse, who alerted the police.

The men were subsequently arrested and charged.

Their court date is being arranged.

