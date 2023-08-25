Beryllium van robbed by gunmen in Manchester

Gunmen armed with assault rifles staged a brazen mid-afternoon attack on another Beryllium courier vehicle on Friday before escaping with bags of cash, the police have confirmed.

The robbery occurred in Mandeville, Manchester.

Three people were injured as the armed thugs unleashed a barrage of gunfire as they loaded the cash into an awaiting car, video footage of the incident shows.

It is unclear whether their injuries are life-threatening.

No Beryllium employee was injured in the attack, according to police sources.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey said investigators are already at the scene searching for clues that could help them find the perpetrators.

“It's early days yet. The police are there processing the scene to see what information they can get,” Bailey told The Gleaner on Friday.

- Livern Barrett

