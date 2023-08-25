Flow innovates with Hub TV and smart Wi-Fi

Communications and entertainment provider Flow is adding new innovations to its home entertainment and connectivity experience with Hub TV and Smart Wi-Fi. Hub TV is a new entertainment platform that offers Live TV, streaming, and video on demand, all in one place. It features a voice-activated remote which makes finding any content quicker and easier. Flow subscribers will have free access to their favourite channels, Paramount+, featuring some of the world’s most iconic stars, and a large on-demand catalogue.

Senior Director for the Consumer Market, Bruno Delhaise, said that convenience and usability are at the centre of the Hub TV experience which also features a seamless set-up, as it connects wirelessly and transforms any TV to a smart TV.

“We wanted to bring together all the content people watch in one place, under the same interface,” said Delhaise. “The unique voice-command feature is a game changer for home entertainment and our customers will be familiar with this mode of search, as many persons already use voice command on their mobile device.”

Delhaise added, “Technology is becoming more intuitive and personal, and we’re focused on providing solutions that meet our customers’ expectations.”

To benefit from Flow Hub TV, existing and new Flow customers can subscribe to Internet and TV packages, starting at $6,499 + GCT.

Along with Hub TV, Flow has also introduced Smart Wi-Fi, which optimises Wi-Fi connectivity, provides wall-to-wall Wi-Fi coverage in the home, and offers the possibility to control access to the Wi-Fi, a release notes.

EXTENDING CONNECTIVITY

Delhaise further commented that, “In Jamaica we have lots of concrete walls, making Wi-Fi connection less efficient as you try to connect from different places in and outside the home. Smart Wi-Fi bridges that gap by extending connectivity to anywhere that it is required. It also allows you to control Wi-Fi access from all the devices in the home, which is useful in managing children’s access after a certain time, for example.”

To benefit from Smart Wi-Fi, Flow customers can download the app for free and start controlling their home Wi-Fi. To extend in-home coverage, Wi-Fi extenders are available to every internet customer for as low as $500 per month. Wi-Fi extenders are also included in the Ya’ad and Road Plus package, featuring 500Mbps speed, Smart Wi-Fi and unlimited mobile starting at $6,999 + GCT per month.

Delhaise concluded, “Flow’s launch of these two new products is part of our ongoing commitment to quality customer service and innovative products to enhance our customers’ experience.”

Since the beginning of the year, Flow has been conducting targeted maintenance work aimed at optimising its network performance and reliability. This is part of the company’s three-pronged approach of Connectivity, Care and Innovation. Flow’s fibre-fast technology, which powers its Hub TV and Smart Wi-Fi, is now accessible to over 60 per cent of Jamaican homes.