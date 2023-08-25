Opposition concerned about unavailability of surgeons at St Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital

Opposition spokesperson on health Dr Morais Guy is urging health minister Dr Christopher Tufton and the North East Regional Health Authority to immediately address the unavailability of surgeons at the St Ann's Bay Regional Hospital.

Dr Guy says surgeries are being diverted to smaller hospitals in the region as all surgeons at the hospital are either on leave or not in a position to provide 24-hour care.

The Opposition spokesperson argues that the situation has serious implications for critical patients who are being transported from St Ann's Bay to Annotto Bay for surgical intervention.

“It cannot be that smaller hospitals with fewer resources and facilities must accept cases from the institution which should take cases from them,” Dr Guy said in a statement Friday morning.

He continued: “Irrespective of the cause of the situation, the minister should intervene immediately as further delay can result in serious complications or death".

