PATH beneficiaries to receive additional back-to-school provision

Families on the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) will receive an additional sum of $3,500 to help with back-to-school expenses, for each child registered in a public school from grades one to 13.

The sum will be disbursed with the next PATH beneficiary payment scheduled for mid-August, in addition to regular payments of between $3,800 and $5,600.

This was disclosed by Minister of Labour and Social Security Pearnel Charles Jr.

“Through our PATH programme, we are going to have several back-to-school benefits just to help ease the burden on parents as they prepare for the new school year,” he informed.

The minister was speaking during the Nationwide News Network (NNN) radio programme, ‘Ask the Minister’, on Tuesday, August 22.

Charles said there are other benefits available to PATH beneficiaries to assist them in pursuing higher education, including a post-secondary grant of up to $30,000.

“[This can be used] to help assist them with sitting the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) exams, skills training, whatever certificates or diplomas, associate degrees they are interested in,” he informed.

There is also a tertiary bursary available for students from PATH households who are pursuing tertiary education for their bachelor’s degree.

“With that bursary, PATH provides $100,000 annually for up to four years once a student maintains a GPA (grade point average) of at least 2.5 and meets a couple of other requirements outlined by the institution,” Charles indicated.

PATH beneficiary families are being reminded to inform the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, through their parish offices, if their child/children will be starting at a new school when the 2023/24 academic year commences in September, so that benefits will not be disrupted.