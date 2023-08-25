Person of Interest in Danielle Rowe murder case positively identified, charges soon

The police this afternoon reported that charges are to be laid shortly against the woman taken into custody in relation to the abduction and murder of Danielle Rowe.

Deputy Police Commissioner Fitz Bailey has disclosed that the 30-year-old dental assistant was positively pointed out during an identification parade today.

He also disclosed that the woman was an intimate partner of the child's father.

Further, he said a motive has still not yet been established for the killing.

The police had reported that Danielle was picked up by the woman at Braeton Primary and Infant School in Portmore, St Catherine in June.

She was later found in the Corporate Area with her throat slashed.

She was rushed to the Bustamante Hospital for Children where she died while being treated.

