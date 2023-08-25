St Catherine man accused of sexual touching of minor denied bail

A St Catherine man accused of sexually touching a 10-year-old girl was today denied bail in the parish court.

Carlton Francis, who is also charged with making a threat, is to go on trial on October 19.

He was charged following an investigation into a report about a sex crime involving a minor.

While being arrested on August 13, the accused allegedly threatened the life of the 10-year-old complainant.

He was charged with sexual touching and making a threat.

- Rasbert Turner

