St Catherine man accused of sexual touching of minor denied bail
Published:Friday | August 25, 2023 | 6:36 PM
A St Catherine man accused of sexually touching a 10-year-old girl was today denied bail in the parish court.
Carlton Francis, who is also charged with making a threat, is to go on trial on October 19.
He was charged following an investigation into a report about a sex crime involving a minor.
While being arrested on August 13, the accused allegedly threatened the life of the 10-year-old complainant.
He was charged with sexual touching and making a threat.
- Rasbert Turner
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.