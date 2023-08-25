St Catherine man on gun charges remanded

A St Catherine man who allegedly fired shots at another was remanded when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday.

Dane Bryce is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of ammunition and using a prohibited weapon in the commission of a crime.

When the matter was mentioned before Senior Parish Court Judge Jacqueline Wilcott, he was ordered remanded for verification of an alternative address.

His lawyer, Dr Kes Miller, told the court he would be ready for a bail application on September 21 when the matter is again set for mention.

It is alleged that about 10:30 p.m., on July 27 the complainant was walking home when he was approached by the accused who pointed a gun at him and fired shots.

The complainant managed to escape physical injuries and reported the matter to the police.

Bryce was subsequently held and charged.

- Rasbert Turner

