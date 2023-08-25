St Catherine man on gun charges remanded

St Catherine resident Keron Coleman who was charged in connection with a gun seizure was remanded he appeared before the parish court today.

Coleman, who is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition, is set to appear before the Gun Court on September 29.

In court today, the 27-year-old had no legal representation.

He complained about his diet in custody and that he developed bumps all over his body due to conditions inside the facility.

Senior Parish Court judge Jacquline Wilcott made a note in his case file.

Allegations are that about on July 29, the police were on operation along the Bamboo Ridge main road in Bartons district when Coleman alighted a motor car and shouted "offica du no kill mi"

He was accosted, searched, and a Glock 19 pistol with a magazine containing three rounds 9mm cartridges taken from his waistband.

Coleman was arrested and later charged.

- Rasbert Turner

