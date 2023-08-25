U.S. Ambassador N. Nick Perry welcomes senior embassy officials

United States Ambassador to Jamaica, N. Nick Perry introduced new members of his executive team to Jamaican Government officials and key embassy contacts at a welcome reception recently.

The new members are Consul General Ann Marie Chiappetta; country representative, United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Dr. Jay Singh and regional security officer, Isaiah Roland. The three bring a rich mix of experience, from their work in Africa, the Caribbean, East Asia, Europe, South America and the United States, a release from the Embassy notes. Ambassador Perry articulated that “together, they will strengthen U.S.-Jamaica relations and support the Mission’s operations in top priority areas such as security, health, energy and climate.”

Guests included the embassy’s deputy chief of Mission, Amy Tachco, members of the Jamaican government, the Opposition, the diplomatic corps, law enforcement officials and leaders in the business community.