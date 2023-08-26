Dancehall artiste Medikk reported missing

Twenty-nine-year-old dancehall artiste Stephany Williams, otherwise called 'Medikk' of Mayfair, Red Hills Road in St Andrew has been missing since Thursday.

The police say she is of brown complexion, slim build and about 5 feet 7 inches tall.

Reports from the Constant Spring Police state that Williams left home some time on Thursday afternoon and has not been seen since.

At the time, she was wearing a black blouse, black tights and a pair of black shoes.

The police say all attempts to contact her have failed.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Stephany Williams is asked to contact the Constant Spring Police at 876-924-1421, the 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

