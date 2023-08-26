Jamaica to receive 38 new vehicles from Japan

Jamaica is to receive five new ambulances and 33 pickups from Japan.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, made the announcement during the Good Morning, Minister programme on Love 101-FM on Wednesday, August 23.

Senator Johnson Smith said some of the pickups “will go into the praedial larceny units across the island”.

“Plus, they are giving us six boats … . We have three already and we are getting the other three. Three [will go] to the Jamaica Defence Force and three to the police, to help us with our monitoring,” she informed.

Senator Johnson Smith said the negotiations were undertaken by her ministry, with support from the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service.

“We always work very closely with [the] finance [ministry] on these things,” she indicated.

Jamaica and Japan forged diplomatic relations in 1964 with the Embassy of Japan in Jamaica, established in 1995.

JIS