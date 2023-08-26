Man charged for Westmoreland woman's murder

The Westmoreland police have arrested and charged a man following the killing of 30-year-old Shantal Calder-Whittingham, otherwise called 'Pokie', of Brighton district, Little London in the parish, on August 12.

He is 23-year-old Odain Barron otherwise called 'Bududup' or 'Indian', a labourer of Coolie Town district, Paradise, Westmoreland.

The Savanna-la-Mar police say about 3:30 p.m., Calder-Whittingham and her relatives were leaving home when a man with whom they had a dispute and three other men approached them.

The four men allegedly opened gunfire, hitting Calder-Whittingham and her relatives, and then escaped.

The police were summoned and on their arrival Calder-Whittingham and her relatives were seen lying in the roadway covered in blood.

They were assisted to hospital where Calder-Whittingham was pronounced dead.

Barron was arrested during an operation in Westmoreland on Friday.

The police say he gave a caution statement to the police and was later charged with murder, shooting with intent and unauthorised possession of a prohibited weapon.

