Man charged for Westmoreland woman's murder
The Westmoreland police have arrested and charged a man following the killing of 30-year-old Shantal Calder-Whittingham, otherwise called 'Pokie', of Brighton district, Little London in the parish, on August 12.
He is 23-year-old Odain Barron otherwise called 'Bududup' or 'Indian', a labourer of Coolie Town district, Paradise, Westmoreland.
The Savanna-la-Mar police say about 3:30 p.m., Calder-Whittingham and her relatives were leaving home when a man with whom they had a dispute and three other men approached them.
The four men allegedly opened gunfire, hitting Calder-Whittingham and her relatives, and then escaped.
The police were summoned and on their arrival Calder-Whittingham and her relatives were seen lying in the roadway covered in blood.
They were assisted to hospital where Calder-Whittingham was pronounced dead.
Barron was arrested during an operation in Westmoreland on Friday.
The police say he gave a caution statement to the police and was later charged with murder, shooting with intent and unauthorised possession of a prohibited weapon.
