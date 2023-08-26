Man shot by cop during altercation succumbs to injuries

A 47-year-old man who was shot and injured by the police in Spanish Town, St Catherine, on Tuesday succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

He has been identified as Conrad Mahebeer, a sales representative of Johnson Crescent, St Jago Heights, St Catherine.

It's reported that following an accident along Brunswick Avenue in Spanish Town, on August 22, a police constable in a private car arrived on the scene and told the drivers to clear the roadway.

An argument developed between Mahebeer and the policeman who reported that Mahebeer threw a cup of soup at him.

The policeman alighted from his vehicle and identified himself and Mahebeer reportedly attempted to pull a firearm from his waistband.

He was reportedly shot and injured by the policeman.

The injured Mahebeer was rushed to hospital for treatment where he later died.

The Independent Commission of Investigations and the police are probing the matter.

