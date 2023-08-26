Police seeking ex-boyfriend of severely burnt St Catherine teen

The St Catherine North police are seeking 18-year-old Antwone Grey, otherwise known as 'Badfowl' and 'Bright', after his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend was set on fire in her sleep in Linstead, St Catherine, on Thursday morning.

The girl is in hospital in serious condition after suffering severe burns all over her body. A 22-year-old man also suffered burns from the fire.

The police say Grey is a person of interest in the case as they believe he can assist them with the ongoing investigation.

They say he is known to frequent the John's Road and Tawes Pen areas of Spanish Town.

The police say they have tried repeatedly to locate him but their efforts have proven futile.

They are now appealing to Grey to contact them by calling 876-985-2285 or 876-985-9070.

Alternatively, Grey may visit the Linstead police immediately.

Anyone who can help detectives locate Antwone Grey is being asked to contact the Linstead Police Station at the numbers above, the 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

