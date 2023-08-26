St Ann farmer charged for brother-in-law's murder

Gary Rose, a 51-year-old farmer of Cuffie Ridge in Cave Valley, St Ann, was on Friday charged with the murder of his brother-in-law.

Errol Cameron, otherwise called 'Shabba' and 'Madman', a 55 year old of Cuffie Ridge, was killed on August 18.

It is reported that about 3 a.m. there was a stone-throwing incident involving Cameron and Rose.

During the altercation Rose reportedly used a digging fork to inflict wounds to Cameron's lower body.

Cameron was later found on his bed with wounds to his body.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

An investigation was undertaken which resulted in Rose being arrested on suspicion of murder.

He was charged upon completion of the investigation.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.