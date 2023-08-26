Sydney Francis, 99-year-old farmer, still ‘fit like a fiddle’

Ninety-nine-year-old Sydney Francis is thankful, but not surprised at his near-centenarian status. He says that he comes from a family of long-lived persons, with his mother, Agatha Francis having lived to 107 years old.

The nonagenarian, affectionately called ‘Maas Blackening’, hails from Springfield district, in St Catherine. On The Gleaner’s visit he was the toast of the town, and boasted of his vitality.

“I am glad to see this day as I feel ‘fit like a fiddle’ even now. I am able to eat anyting dat mi get as food,” Francis said. “Let me tell you, whenever mi see the plate, pork must be a part of it or is trouble in the house,” he joked.

He remembers doing farming and odd jobs to survive as a young man and reports that he still does labour intensive activities on his farm daily.

“I feel blessed, as mi still use my fork and hoe in my grung (field) to plant bananas, yam, pepper, sweet potato and other things,” Francis said.

Francis got married to Enid and after 50 years stills enjoys a strong relationship with her.

“She is my everything although her foot a bother har. We have 10 children and I am very proud of my life,” Francis said.

His claims of vigour were echoed by community residents who expressed admiration for the senior.

“It is very difficult to believe that he is almost 100 years old. He’s a very lively man who thoroughly enjoys himself wherever he goes,” Marjorie Blidgen said.

Francis who will be 100 years old on December 25, 2023 said it is a Christmas gift that he proudly awaits.