Attorney says Guyanese woman in police custody needs urgent medical attention

Urgent medical attention is being sought for 24-year-old Guyanese national Akeisha Piggot who is in police custody after being charged with being in possession of a prohibited weapon and ammunition.

It is reported that Piggot, who has been living in Jamaica for the last seven years, was travelling in a motor vehicle in St Andrew on August 17 when the driver was fatally shot by the police and Piggot was shot in the shoulder and arm.

She was taken to hospital where she was treated then released on August 20. The Gleaner has been told that the bullets have not been removed because there is the risk she could lose the use of her hand.

Reports are that in Piggot's absence, the police, armed with a search warrant, went to her home in Red Hills, St Andrew, on the same day that she was shot and allegedly found a nine millimetre pistol on a bedside table.

Piggot was charged last week Thursday after a question and answer session and her attorney, Rita Allen-Brown, says she will be making an application for an emergency bail hearing for her.

Allen-Brown confirmed she was taken last week Tuesday to have the wounds dressed, but said since then Piggot has not been taken back to any medical facility and has to be dressing the wounds with the help of her cellmates.

She said Piggot is in need of urgent medical attention and efforts are being made for her to be seen at a private facility.

She said steps are being taken to retrieve Piggot's debit card which she said is in the possession of the police. However, she said she was informed by the police at the Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch that the debit card and her mobile phone have been handed over to the Financial Investigations Division.

She said Piggot has no access to any financial resources other than her debit card and she has no relatives in Jamaica.

The Independent Commission of Investigations is probing the shooting incident in which the police are alleging that the deceased, Orane Wright, pointed a firearm at them.

Wright operated the Thug Fashion stores in downtown Kingston and Montego Bay, St James.

-Barbara Gayle

