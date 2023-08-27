On Di Go For Christ Programme assisting the needy in St Mary

Gareth Davis Snr

Sunday Gleaner Writer

ISLINGTON, St Mary:

The On Di Go For Christ Programme, which is aimed at providing assistance to the mentally challenged and the destitute, is impacting the lives of hundreds of residents in various districts in Islington, St Mary.

Founded in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic by Aneta Blackett-Ricketts, a justice of the peace, the On Di Go for Christ Programme, which is a charitable organisation, has grown significantly over the past two and a half years, while acting as a life changer for persons from one year to 90 years old.

Such is the relevance of this charitable group that those who were rendered immobile, poverty-stricken, and destitute were assured of warm meals, toiletries, basic food items, clothing, and getting their surroundings clean during the height of the pandemic.

“It started in May 2020 during the pandemic with my husband and my children. There was a need there to provide assistance to the shut-ins, the mentally challenged and the elderly in the community of Islington," Blackett-Ricketts explained.

“Most of them were not able to move around, especially when they were instructed to stay in their home. Our main objective was to satisfy their needs, not just with meals, but also with toiletries, food, clothing, and also to ensure that their surroundings were kept clean.

“Many persons have benefited from this programme, including children from the age of one year to adults as old as 90 years old. The response is absolutely overwhelming. They look forward to their warm meals and occasional supplies of food items and toiletries. The programme has been extremely helpful to these persons, and for some of them, it is the only warm meal that they get on those days," Blackett-Ricketts added.

But even though the group continues to provide for the needy in various districts in Islington, while extending their service of volunteerism to Red Ground and Bog Walk in St Catherine, there are some challenges, including the lack of funds and the unavailability of a vehicle to transport basic food items and other packages in a timely manner.

“It has really affected us in terms of a timely delivery. However, God always helps us to pull through with the transportation. Persons have assisted us with funding, locally and internationally, as the programme is on Facebook and YouTube. They get in touch with me and assist me with cash or kind.

“This programme is extremely important to me, and as the Bible said, 'If you love me feed my sheep.' I continue to crave the support of the wider community as I continue to do this, because I know that it pleases the Lord to see my team and me doing all of this," she said.

Among the districts that have benefited thus far from the On Di Go For Christ Programme are Roadside, Joe River, Pimento Hill, Sports Road, Bocowood, Guava River, and Friendship.

Those willing to assist with the On Di Go For Christ Programme can call Aneta Blackett-Ricketts at 876-804-1856.