Jamaica shone in Budapest - Grange

Minister of Sport Olivia Grange has congratulated Jamaica's track and field team on its fourth place finish at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Jamaica, with 12 medals, three gold, five silver and four bronze, finished behind the United States, Canada and Spain.

“We are the only Caribbean country in the top ten on the medal table and only the United States with 29 medals won more medals than Jamaica," Grange said.

“We laud our gold medal winners, sprint hurdle champion Danielle Williams, 200m champion Shericka Jackson and 400m champion Antonio Watson.

“Big up our silver medallists long jumper Wayne Pinnock, Shericka Jackson in the 100m, Hansle Parchment in the sprint hurdles, the Women's 4x100m relay team and the Women's 4x400m relay team.

She also offered commendations to bronze medallists Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in the 100m, Rushell Clayton in the 400m hurdles, Tajay Gayle in the long jump and the Men's 4x100m relay team.

“Jamaica shone in Budapest, proud and strong. We look forward to the Olympics in France in 2024,” Grange said.

