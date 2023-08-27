Late centenarian hailed as ‘pillar of the church’

A THANKSGIVING service for the life of 105-year-old Gertrude Maud Edwards saw the Wheelers Mount Baptist Church, in Springfield Hill, St Catherine, packed to capacity on Monday, August 21.

Community members turned out in their numbers to honour the centenarian, affectionately called ‘Miss Gerty’, who is recognised as the church’s oldest member.

In his homily, Rev Dr Orlanzo Wright described the late Edwards as the first centenarian of the congregation and a peaceful, jovial and humble person who also worked at the church manse.

“As the most senior Baptist minister in the circuit, I can safely say that Edwards was a pillar of this church, she worked with us with dignity. Many could benefit from her humility,” Dr Wright said.

“She was not only a member, but a true Christian, and I am sure she is at peace. Her family just needs to prolong her legacy, as in this material world nothing is promised; therefore, live well and be at peace like Sister Gertrude.”

Ninety-nine-year-old Sydney Francis recalls that Edwards attended the church for decades and was very active.

“She was a good woman, and I think she even helped with several projects here. She was the oldest member and a foundation of this church,” Francis said.

Glowing tributes of the dedicated life of the late centenarian came from many quarters, including the neighbouring parish as Councillor Doreen Hutchinson brought greetings on behalf of St Mary Western Member of Parliament Robert Montague.

Custos of St Catherine Icylin Golding said that although having recently met the deceased, it was clear that she was a ‘virtuous’ woman. Councillor Leroy Dunn of the Guy’s Hill Division said:

“I think to myself that to have lived this number of years, she must have seen many of the changes in Jamaica and the world. It is clear to me, she has made her mark, and her legacy lives on through her generation,” Dunn said.

Her grandson, Lynworth Brown, said the late matriarch was a great provider for her family and would walk miles to carry out her farming and domestic work.

“She would walk to all parts of the community to work, but I never heard a hard word from her. Whenever something is wrong, she prefer to cry and pray. That is the woman she was. My grandmother lived a great life. Gwaan ‘Maa Gerty’, a so di ting set,” Brown said.

Edwards was eulogised by her granddaughter, Sheryl Porter, as “a great woman who goes about her business quietly to provide for her children and grandchildren”.

She was born in Hanover on March 14, 1918, but moved to the Guy’s Hill community more 60 years ago. She was twice married.

She died on July 15, 2023, and leaves to mourn her three children, 13 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Her body was interred in the church’s burial ground.