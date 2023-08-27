Man arrested while driving vehicle with mismatched plates

A Clarendon man has been taken into custody after the police intercepted a vehicle bearing different plates on the front and rear.

It is reported that about 2 a.m. on Saturday police personnel stopped the driver of a Toyota Wish motor car along the Four Paths main road in Clarendon.

The driver complied and checks revealed that the registration plates did not match.

Further checks resulted in the seizure of a magazine loaded with 25 nine millimetre rounds, two 7.62 rounds used in AK 47 rifles and one spent 5.56 casing used in M16 rifles.

The car as well as an undisclosed amount of cash was also seized.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The man, who has reportedly been on the police's radar, was arrested on suspicion of unauthorised possession of ammunition.

It's reported that the vehicle is owned by a man from Portmore, St Catherine, and was rented in Kingston.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.