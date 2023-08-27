REGIONAL NEWS

UK confirms former premier lost Order of the British Empire title over assault charges

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, CMC:

The United Kingdom’s cabinet office has confirmed that veteran parliamentarian McKeeva Bush has lost the title Order of the British Empire (OBE) based on his criminal conviction for assaulting a bar manager in February 2020.

According to the UK cabinet office’s newly published list of honours that have been revoked by the Sovereign, Bush forfeited his royal medal following his criminal conviction.

It was reported in October last year that the former Cayman Islands premier’s OBE was under review by the forfeiture committee.

However, Bush, in a post on social media, claimed that he made the decision to give up the OBE that he has held for 26 years, because times had changed.

“I found myself conflicted about retaining an award that doesn’t promote Caymanian excellence but rather one that many people believe celebrated imperialism and perpetuated a system of class and privilege,” Bush said.

He claimed he had formally written to the responsible bodies in the United Kingdom to return the royal title.

But the list from the cabinet office clearly states that the honour was revoked because of criminal offences and not because of Bush’s change of heart over the medal’s connection to the British Empire and the negative legacy of Cayman’s colonial masters.

Prime minister draws inspiration from medical cannabis farm in St Vincent

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, CMC:

St Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew recently visited the CANNA SVG Medicinal Cannabis Farm in St Vincent and the Grenadines, a move seen as a vital step in the endeavours of his country to establish its own cannabis sector.

CANNA SVG has distinguished itself as a specialist medical-grade cannabis manufacturer, utilizing state-of-the-art technologies, and a profound understanding of the industry to consistently yield premium medical cannabis products.

“The prime minister’s visit to CANNA SVG Medicinal Cannabis Farm has provided invaluable insights that will undoubtedly shape the future of Saint Kitts and Nevis’ own cannabis industry,” said the prime minister’s office in a statement.

Drew, who was accompanied by the permanent secretary in his office, Naeemah Hazelle, witnessed the advanced technologies employed by CANNA SVG.

These technologies have played a pivotal role in ensuring consistent quality, optimal growth conditions, and efficient production processes.

According to the statement, by adopting similar technologies, St Kitts and Nevis can elevate its medical cannabis production capabilities, ensuring high-quality products for patients and establishing credibility in the global market.

“One of the main benefits of introducing the cannabis industry to St Kitts and Nevis lies in economic diversification and growth. Establishing a medical cannabis industry can create a multi-faceted impact, including job creation, revenue generation, and global recognition,” the statement added.

Immigrant advocates welcome NY governor’s call for work authorisations, support and shelter for Caribbean asylum seekers

NEW YORK, CMC:

Immigration advocates on Friday welcomed New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s call on United States President Joe Biden to take executive action and direct additional federal resources to the state of New York as it manages the unprecedented influx of Caribbean and other asylum seekers arriving in New York.

Many of the asylum seekers arriving in New York from the southern borders of the United States are nationals of Cuba, Haiti, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

New York immigrant advocates and unions recently sent a letter to US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas calling for the designation, redesignation, renewal and expedition of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Caribbean and other asylum seekers.

“From the moment that asylum seekers began arriving in New York, they have told us they want to get to work and provide for their families. Expediting work authorisations for recent arrivals would get them on the path to self-sufficiency and would allow them to contribute to New York’s economy in the same way that immigrants have for centuries,” Murad Awawdeh, executive director of the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC), an umbrella organisation of over 200 immigrant advocacy groups in New York State, told the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC) on Friday.

“The Biden administration can no longer be absent on issues that demand federal coordination,” he added. “We stand with Governor Kathy Hochul in her call for President Biden to designate, redesignate, and renew TPS and expedite work authorisations for our newest New Yorkers.

“We also support her call for more resources and assistance for asylum seekers,” Awawdeh continued. “The federal government can no longer phone it in. We demand action, now.”

Make the Road New York, another immigrant advocacy group, supports Hochul’s initiative.

“We agree with Governor Hochul’s call on the Biden administration to expedite work authorisations for asylum seekers and provide financial resources for social services, amongst other needed support,” said Deputy Director Natalia Aristizabal.

“That said, it is of utmost importance that our governor is at the forefront providing decisive leadership and not solely relying on our federal government to take action. The state must take the reins of the situation as well, and put together a plan that immediately secures new shelter locations.”

Aristizabal said this can be done by taking executive action and overruling county-level orders designed to keep asylum seekers barred from entering certain towns.

Additionally, she urged Hochul to provide assistance with coordinating relocations and identifying state-owned facilities that can serve as temporary housing.

“This is a humanitarian crisis,” Aristizabal said. “New York State cannot remain crossed armed waiting for President Biden to take action. We urge the governor to use her executive and other powers to provide prompt solutions.”

In a formal request sent to the White House, Hochul outlined specific, outstanding requests, including expedited work authorisations for asylum seekers, financial assistance for New York City and New York State, the use of federal land and facilities for temporary shelter sites, and Title 32 designation to provide federal funding for the nearly 2,000 New York National Guard members currently providing logistical and operational support across New York State.

The governor also announced a program that will greatly expand the New York State’s ability to help asylum seekers quickly gain lawful employment.

She directed the New York State Department of Labor (DOL) to help connect asylum seekers to employment opportunities, so that they can begin working immediately after obtaining federal work authorisation.

Hochul said DOL career experts will work with individuals to assess skills, work history, education, career interests and more, and connect them with employers across the state.

Additionally, the DOL launched a portal enabling businesses to inform the state that they would welcome newly authorised individuals into their workforce.