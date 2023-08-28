30 rounds of ammo, illegal gun seized in St Andrew

The police are reporting the seizure of 34 rounds of ammunition and a Sig sub-machine pistol in Pembroke Hall, St Andrew.

Two men were taken into custody in connection with the seizure.

Reports from the Duhaney Park Police are that at about 5:45 on Saturday morning, lawmen were on targeted operation when a premises was searched and the firearm and ammunition found.

Investigations continue.

